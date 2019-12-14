HOLIDAYS: Peak weekend for West Seattle Christmas-tree shopping

The photo is from Tiffany at Trees by the Sea, Alki’s only Christmas-tree lot (2530 Alki SW). Their announcement:

This is going to be our last weekend, so if there are repeat or new customers that were going to come down and get a tree from us, then this is the last weekend for it! We still have plenty of trees to choose from, from tabletop trees to 8-foot nobles. All of them cut in the past 10 days so they are all still fresh, great-looking trees. Hours are 10-8 Saturday and Sunday. We are also still offering free delivery within West Seattle through the weekend.

With one fewer option after tomorrow, that means this is your peak weekend for Christmas-tree shopping. Other options are listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.