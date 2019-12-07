West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

49℉

HAPPENING NOW: Makers’ Market @ Tibbetts UMC

December 7, 2019 1:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

More local, handmade items to shop this weekend – Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) has a Makers’ Market until 3 pm today and 11:30 am-1 pm Sunday. All the proceeds benefit the West Seattle Helpline.

Tibbetts UMC is at 3940 41st SW.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Makers' Market @ Tibbetts UMC"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.