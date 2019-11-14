CONGRATULATIONS! Local athletes sign to play Division 1 college soccer

Congratulations to two local high-school soccer players who signed letters of intent this week:



The family of West Seattle resident Cece Crosby, who plays for Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, sent the photo and announcement:

Cece Crosby will be attending San Jose State University to play D1 soccer on an athletic scholarship. She sighed her national letter of intent Wednesday. Her parents are Curt and Kandie Trenary.

And West Seattle High School announced Lilli Bedell‘s signing via Twitter:

Both girls’ current teams went into postseason play this year.