THURSDAY: Coming Out Day Celebration @ Hiawatha Community Center

Again this year, Hiawatha Community Center is hosting a celebration for National Coming Out Day. Here’s the announcement for Thursday’s event:

This year on Thursday, October 10th from 5-7 p.m., the Hiawatha Community Center will be hosting its second annual National Coming Out Day Celebration. Whether it’s coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally, we come together in celebration and advocacy of equality and living openly. In an effort to gather together resources for the community, we’re hosting this event not only as a celebration but also as a show of support for our LGBTQ neighbors and their journey. There will be community organizations with LGBTQ resources, music, art projects, and food. See you there!