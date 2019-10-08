8 for your West Seattle Friday

(White-throated Sparrow, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Almost the weekend! Here are highlights for the hours ahead – first, from our freshly published West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

ALKI ‘GARAGE HAUNT’: “Nightfall Orphanage” returns, first night tonight, 7:30-10:30 pm – your first chance to get seasonally scared. Details in our listing, and even more on the official website. (2130 Alki SW)

Now, from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BINGO: 11 am-2:30 pm, with a lunch break, at the Senior Center of West Seattle. 18+. (4217 SW Oregon)

JAPANESE STORY TIME: In the meeting room at High Point Library, community member Sayoko will lead Japanese-language story time at 11:10 am – details in our calendar listing. (3411 SW Raymond)

GIRLS’ NIGHT AT CLICK! 5-8 pm, the annual fun at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) – details here. (4540 California SW)

NADAFEST, NIGHT 1: 7 pm at The Skylark, “a yearly event where we showcase a bunch of the emerging or under appreciated local bands.” See the schedule here. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CITIZENS OF EARTH: “Mostly acoustic trio,” 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: Final weekend begins – 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

TRIBUTE TO ROBERT HUNTER: First of two nights at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE MORE AND PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … on our complete calendar!