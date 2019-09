SDOT says it’s NOT paving on Avalon tonight after all. The update:

Due to wet weather, paving on SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW (Zones A-C) has been cancelled for tonight, Monday, September 23.

Paving is tentatively scheduled to take place overnight on Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25. This work is very weather dependent, and we will continue to provide updates on our paving schedule if dates change due to rain.