SERIES FINALE: Caspar Babypants at Hiawatha on Thursday

(WSB photo, August 2018)

Though tomorrow will likely bring rain, it should be gone by Thursday night’s grand finale of this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. The kid-geared rock of Caspar Babypants will undoubtedly fill the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center as usual, so don’t be late. 6:30 pm start time, free, BYO chair/blanket/kid(s)/picnic, along Walnut south of Lander. P.S. Mr. Babypants has a new album out – “Flying High.”