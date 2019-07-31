SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Alec Shaw up next

While rain is forecast for the end of the week, looks like good concert weather tomorrow (Thursday) night for the next installment of Summer Concerts at Hiawatha (presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association with community co-sponsors including WSB). Alec Shaw will be onstage for the free concert starting at 6:30 on the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander) – bring your own chair/blanket, picnic dinner if you want to, and enjoy a great night of fresh air and live music.