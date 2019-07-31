Students’ invitation to teachers: Give us an hour so we can teach you!

Those students have been learning about teaching – and now it’s their turn to teach … teachers! Here’s the invitation to their special class for teachers this Friday:

Seattle Skills Center’s Intro to Teaching: Careers in Education summer school class at West Seattle High School invites all teachers to attend “Cultural Competency in Education: Practical Tips & Resources” on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at West Seattle High School. Call 206-252-8844 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

The Intro to Teaching class provides students an introduction to the many opportunities and career options in the education field. For their final project, students were tasked with answering: How can teachers create a classroom that is respectful, culturally responsive, and supports academic achievement for all students? To answer, the Careers in Education students have created a resource-rich presentation and website for teachers they will continue to support. Tamara Boynton Howard, their teacher, says “The students’ overall goal is to provide teachers with tangible resources that provide a sense of belonging for all students.”

The Seattle Skills Center is a free program in Seattle Public Schools that prepares students for careers, college, and life. They do this by providing advanced Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses that give students options to continue to career-focused learning in four-year colleges, or earn post-secondary certification, or join the work force right out of high school. They provide this training through regular school year courses and a summer program.

For questions or to RSVP for the Cultural Competency in Education event or to RSVP to this event, please call Tamara Boynton Howard at 206-252-8844 or email: tnboynton@seattleschools.org