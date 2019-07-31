COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Beer and Music Festival returns August 23-24

(Photo by Yvonne Chan)

Even with August almost here, a whole lot of summer fun is still to come. The West Seattle Beer and Music Festival is back for a second year, August 23-24 at the Alki Masonic Center, and you can still buy tickets at earlybird prices. Highlights as announced by organizers:

More than 20 breweries from the Northwest and beyond will be pouring 40+ beers.

The musical lineup features an eclectic mix of funk and soul acts, including New York-based Mega Ran and last year’s fan favorites Marmalade. DJ Indica Jones will be DJ-ing a nightly after-party for those who aren’t ready for the party to end.

New this year is a .5k Run4Food (no, that is not a typo, it really is only .5k!) that benefits the West Seattle Food Bank, taking place on August 24th. Tickets for the costumed and comically short fun run can be purchased for $40 for individuals and $230 for groups of six. Run tickets include admission to the festival on Saturday, tasting tokens, and a glass. Better yet, $10 of every individual ticket for the run and $50 of every group ticket goes back to the West Seattle Food Bank.