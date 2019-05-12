West Seattle Sunday: Mother’s Day and more

(Saturday afternoon photo by Chris Frankovich)

Happy Sunday! If you are celebrating Mother’s Day, may it be a joyful one. Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. Fresh food and if you’re looking for flowers for Mom, local blossoms usually abound. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Take Mom to the home of West Seattle’s history, open noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

MOTHER’S DAY HIGH TEA: If you didn’t already get your ticket(s) for this 1 pm event hosted by Admiral Bird at South Park Hall, check to see if they’ll have any at the door! (1253 S. Cloverdale)

SOUL POP: That’s what Reverend Doctor will play this afternoon at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free 3 pm classical concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, with music by Brahms, Bellini, and Rossini. (2306 42nd SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’: Matinée performance at ArtsWest, 3 pm. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

