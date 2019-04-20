SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: The cruise ship that’s bound for Harbor Island

Though cruise-ship season doesn’t officially resume until May 4th, a big ship is at Pier 66 today and will then be at Harbor Island for a while. Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB that the 3,804-passenger-capacity Norwegian Joy will move from the downtown dock to Vigor “for some minor interior work” before it returns to 66 for the May 4th departure. (This report indicates that’s the final phase in a “refit” as the two-year-old ship shifts to Alaska cruises after starting out in Asia.)