BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking’s spring-break deal

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Coworking)
Next week is spring break for Seattle Public Schools and others. Returning WSB sponsor West Seattle Coworking is offering a deal for the occasion. Here’s the announcement:
With the kids at home, it may be harder to be productive next week. If you need the flexibility to work in a productive place, West Seattle Coworking is offering a promotional rate of $50 for an entire week. And even if you don’t have kids at home, this would a great time to come out and try it. Our regular members enjoy phone rooms for their private calls, a meeting room for face-to-face meetings, mail services, business grade internet, copying, scanning, faxing, free coffee, and community. We are a group of professional West Seattleites who like to be productive and in good company.
Come and escape the chaos.
West Seattle Coworking is on the north side of Morgan Junction, at 6040 California SW.
