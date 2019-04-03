BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking’s spring-break deal

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Coworking)

Next week is spring break for Seattle Public Schools and others. Returning WSB sponsor West Seattle Coworking is offering a deal for the occasion. Here’s the announcement:

With the kids at home, it may be harder to be productive next week. If you need the flexibility to work in a productive place, West Seattle Coworking is offering a promotional rate of $50 for an entire week. And even if you don’t have kids at home, this would a great time to come out and try it. Our regular members enjoy phone rooms for their private calls, a meeting room for face-to-face meetings, mail services, business grade internet, copying, scanning, faxing, free coffee, and community. We are a group of professional West Seattleites who like to be productive and in good company.

Come and escape the chaos.