9 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday’s pre-sunset view from Duwamish Head, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Happy Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOBBY SALE: Providence Mount St. Vincent‘s jewelry sale benefiting its foundation continues, 9 am-5 pm today. (4831 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Fourth one of spring, which means more fresh-grown food each week as we get further into growing season. Scallions and green garlic are among the newest returnees. The market runs 10 am-2 pm in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

‘TRICKLE DOWN TOWN’ AT TIBBETTS: You are invited to see West Seattle filmmaker Tomasz Biernacki‘s look at Seattle homelessness, “Trickle Down Town,” at 11:30 am at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) – no admission charge; details here. (3940 41st SW)

CHORANDO NA CHUVA: Live Brazilian music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’: This matinée is the final performance by Twelfth Night Productions this run, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, “a concert of music for voices, violin, and piano” – details in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

JOYCE MAJOR: The author of an adventure geared to 8- to 13-year-olds will read from it during this 4-6 pm event at Flying Apron in The Junction. (4709 California SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: Monthly theater event at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Enjoy jazz at The Alley behind Be’s in The Junction, starting at 8 pm. 21+. (4509 California SW)

