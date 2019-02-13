FOLLOWUP: Friends of Delridge Triangle invites you to community design workshop

(Photo courtesy Friends of the Delridge Triangle)

What’s next for the Delridge Triangle? You can help answer that question. Here’s the announcement we received today:

Friends of the Delridge Triangle — an all-volunteer, grassroots gathering of neighbors — is pleased to announce that it has selected Seattle-based MAKERS to lead a community design process for a reimagining of the Delridge Triangle right-of-way space at 9200 Delridge Way SW.

The greater Seattle community is invited to a series of public workshops to help imagine new ideas for the space. Save the date for the first: mid-morning on Saturday, March 23 at Highland Park Improvement Club. Everyone is welcome.

Soon, we’ll also have a pre-workshop survey available for you to share your thoughts about the space, the design and our community. Learn more and sign up for our email list for the latest information at delridgetriangle.org.

The Delridge Triangle lies at the center of South Delridge. With Highland Park to the east and Westwood-Roxhill to the west, the right of way is central feature of our neighborhood, and the nearest public open space for many families living in South Delridge. Friends of the Delridge Triangle seeks to activate the voice of the community to create a safe and inclusive public space for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

MAKERS is an architectural and urban design firm based in Seattle, providing services to clients throughout the US. Founded in 1972, the firm was selected for its community-centered approach and experience with public projects, including the Barton Street P-Patch.

This project has been funded by community volunteering, pledges and commitment from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Neighborhood Matching Fund.