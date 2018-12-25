What you need to know this Christmas Day 2018 in West Seattle

(By Christopher Boffoli)

Merry Christmas! We as usual start the holiday by presenting info you might find helpful:

TRANSIT CHANGES/TRAFFIC INFO: Metro is on a Sunday schedule … No Water Taxi service … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a regular weekday schedule … Sound Transit holiday-schedule info is here … Check traffic cams here, travel times here.

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY’LL BE OPEN TODAY/TONIGHT: Go here for the list (caveat: sometimes venues change their plan after our call, so if you find a discrepancy, please let us know – 206-293-6302 text or voice – thank you!).

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: The three local Safeways are open 8 am-5 pm. Other West Seattle supermarkets are closed.

WHERE TO GET COFFEE TODAY: At least five West Seattle coffee shops are open, also noted in ourWest Seattle Holiday Guide. (You might find others – if you do, please let us know.)

CHRISTMAS DAY CHURCH SERVICES: Three churches that shared their holiday schedules have Christmas Day services; that list is also in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Christmas People invite anyone who needs somewhere to go for a free Christmas dinner to join them noon-4 pm today at Alki Masonic Center. Buffet and live music. And/or if you can donate homemade cookies – drop them off starting at 9 am. (4736 40th SW)

TRASH/RECYCLING PICKUP/ETC. CHANGES: No pickup today or New Year’s Day, so Tuesday collections (and the rest of the week) slide a day this week and next.

GOING TO THE MOVIES: Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open today, starting at midafternoon.

WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TONIGHT: See the Holiday Guide.

Breaking-news tips? Lost/found pets? Traffic alerts? WSB continues to operate 24/7/365 – so the best way to reach us is 206-293-6302, text or voice. Have a wonderful day!