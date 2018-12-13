Shop Late Thursday, West Seattle Art Walk, and what else is up for the rest of today/tonight

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAY ART WALK: 5 pm “until late,” this is an awesome night to see art and buy art, in The Junction and beyond. Plus – food and beverage specials. See the previews here and decide where you want to stop!

MURAL UNVEILING: 6 pm in the breezeway on the west side of California in the 4700 block, be there for the unveiling of the mural painted with community help during West Seattle Summer Fest

CAROLING IN THE JUNCTION: The Silver Belles will be roaming The Junction, singing 6-8 pm.

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: Many Junction merchants are open late tonight – here’s the highlight list.

SECOND THURSDAY OUT: Meet at the Senior Center of West Seattle for holiday dinner and gift exchange, 6 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

GET HELP APPLYING FOR COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID: “Parents and seniors from West Seattle High School, Chief Sealth International High School, and neighboring schools are invited to attend this support night to complete their 2019-2020 FAFSA or WASFA.” 6 pm at WSHS – details in our calendar listing, including what to bring. (3000 California SW)

AVIATION PROGRAMS OPEN HOUSE: South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) welcomes you, 6-7 pm, to find out about the Aeronautical Technology department. Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: This month, Arleen Williams reads from her memoir “Mom’s Last Move.” 6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

OPEN MIC: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “an open microphone for musicians and singers of all genres.” (5612 California SW)

And today’s the last day for this holiday donation drive:

DIAPER DRIVE: Berkshire Hathaway Northwest HomeServices Real Estate (WSB sponsor) is hosting this drive – details here on three ways to donate. You can even call them for pickup if you can’t make it to the Jefferson Square offices to drop off! (4700 42nd SW, Suite 600)