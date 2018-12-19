‘Get Fit, West Seattle’ info night and more for your Wednesday

(Photo by Jim Edwards)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

BABY STORY TIME: Geared for the littlest librarygoers, up to 12 months old! 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle, “The Song of Bernadette” (1943), part 1 – part 2 is next week. $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

SANTA AT THE STORE: Mr. Claus appears at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

HOLIDAY MUSIC, TOO: Alex Baird at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), find out about this free couch-to-half-marathon program that starts early in the New Year. (2743 California SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: Sign up at 7:30 pm, music starts at 8:30 pm, at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)