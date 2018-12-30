West Seattle, Washington

2019: Southwest District Council plans the new year’s first community meeting

On the second night of the new year, the Southwest District Council will be the first community group to meet in 2019. SWDC includes reps from community councils and other organizations around western West Seattle (the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council is its eastern-WS counterpart); all are welcome to attend the meeting Wednesday, January 2nd, 6:30 pm, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon. Agenda info as provided by the SWDC is in our calendar listing.

