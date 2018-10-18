LAST CALL! Be part of the 2018 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

(2017 photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

With a week and a half to go until this year’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, here’s one last call for your business/school/organization to be part of it by offering an activity! More options mean more fun for the festival, which happens in the heart of The Junction 10 am-2 pm Sunday, October 28th – an ever-growing extravaganza involving not only activities, but also a costume parade (11:30 am), trick-or-treating (noon), the Farmers’ Market, chili cookoff to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank, a root-beer garden, and more. A few booth spaces remain – here’s where to register for one.