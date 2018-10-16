DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: Interested in leading the next phase of its redesign?

(Photo courtesy WWRHAH)

With a Neighborhood Matching Fund grant to help, local volunteers are ready to continue moving the Delridge Triangle into the future. Now, they’re ready for a partner. Here’s the announcement:

The Friends of the Delridge Triangle has now officially partnered with the Highland Park Improvement Club as our Fiscal Sponsor. We’ve now started the process of seeking a consultant or firm with expertise in planning, urban design, and/or landscape architecture to lead a series of public meetings to develop and deliver design concepts and cost estimates for the space located at 9200 Delridge Way.

If there are any local firms or consultants that are interested in submitting a response for consideration, the RFQ, support documentation and submissions process can be found at: delridgetriangle.org/rfq/

Submissions are due November 2nd. We hope to hear from interested professionals in the West Seattle community!