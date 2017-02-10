SAD NEWS ABOUT A DOG: Know whose it is? – February 10, 2017 5:14 pm

Every so often, we have sad news like this to publish. Have heard from several people about this. “I helped move a dog that was hit by a car off of Admiral Way and 38th about 40 minutes ago. The dog was deceased but still warm so it had happened recently. Animal control was called and on its way to pick up the body. The dog appeared to be a young German shorthair pointer (white body brown head). No collar. Unsure on the gender [because of the condition of the animal] … I hope this helps a family find closure.”