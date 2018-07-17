COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Grand Parade and PAWrade notes, with 4 days to go

Two notes tonight as Saturday’s 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade gets closer:

COACH VELKO GETS HIS TROPHY: At tonight’s West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park, this year’s Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community recipient Velko Vitalich accepted the trophy, with which he’ll ride in Saturday’s parade.

The trophy was presented to the retired West Seattle High School baseball and golf coach by the Rotary Club of West Seattle Service Foundation‘s parade chair Keith Hughes, assisted by parade coordinators Michelle Edwards and Jim Edwards, who also happen to be with the WS Big Band (musician and director, respectively).

PAWRADE UPDATE: Another reminder that before Saturday’s Grand Parade, you can be part of local history by participating, with your dog, in the first-ever West Seattle PAWrade:

The West Seattle Junction Association and Rotary are teaming up to present the PAWrade right before the Grand Parade arrives in The Junction. Prizes! Judges for the categories shown above are from local pet-related businesses/organizations, and they’ll be stationed along the route. It’s a short one, so don’t worry about Fido fatigue – it starts at California/Genesee at 11 am, between the motorcycle drill teams’ conclusion and the arrival of the rest of the parade, and proceeds to California/Edmunds – then you can go back and watch the Grand Parade! Sign up here if you’re ready to commit, or just show up at the start on Saturday!

TOMORROW: Next preview takes you to the parade lineup meeting!