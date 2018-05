(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! No transit alerts so far this morning, but we have one traffic alert, for the westbound bridge, from SDOT: “The offramp from the West Seattle Bridge WB to SW Spokane St is closed due to a collision.” If you were headed for that offramp, you’ll have to use Delridge instead.

7:23 AM: That has cleared.