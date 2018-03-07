WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: 2 updates on what happens next

(WSB photo: Stakeholder Advisory Group at its first meeting last month)

Monday, as we reminded you, was the last day in the first phase of commenting on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle (and Ballard) light-rail plan. We now have confirmation about the time and place of the second meeting of the Stakeholder Advisory Group – which has a major role in considering your comments and making recommendations. It’s one week from tonight, 5-8 pm Wednesday, March 14th, at the Sound Transit board room in King Street Station downtown. The public’s welcome – but as we learned during the first meeting (WSB coverage here), no spoken comments will be taken, just written. Meantime, there’s a new estimated time frame for the start of “neighborhood forums” – ST spokesperson Kimberly Reason says they’re now expecting these to start in late April, a month later than was tentatively planned. This is all meant to lead to a decision on a “preferred alternative” plan in about a year.