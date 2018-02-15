What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday – updated with 2 additions!

(Double-crested cormorant taking flight, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Morning through night, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL TOURS: Current 8th graders and families are invited to tour at 9:30 am today. (2600 SW Thistle)

LOCAL AUTHOR’S STORY TIME: Kerri Kokias reads from her kids’ book “Snow Sisters” at Southwest Library at 10:30 am. (9010 35th SW)

PAN AFRICAN FESTIVAL FINALE: 1 pm-3 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), four days of special programs are coming to an end with a finale celebration. All welcome. (6000 16th SW)

COOKING CLASS – KNIFE SKILLS: 4:30 pm at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), with Chef Kim O’Donnel. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls play Bellevue in the district playoffs, 3:30 pm at Sammamish High School. (100 140th Ave SE, Bellevue)

MULTICULTURAL NIGHT AT CHIEF SEALTH IHS: Annual event! Doors open 5 pm, performances begin at 6 pm. Everyone’s welcome. (2600 SW Thistle)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Join the Timebank for a game night and potluck! 6:30-8 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

(added) 9201 DELRIDGE WAY SW DESIGN REVIEW: We first mentioned the date for this a month ago and almost forgot to include it today! 6:30 tonight at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the storage building proposed for a site currently holding automotive businesses gets its first Southwest Design Review Board.

This is the Early Design Guidance phase, so that’s why the rendering is mostly just for “massing” – size and shape. Public comment will be taken at the hearing. Find more project info here. (4217 SW Oregon)

(added) SOUND TRANSIT LIGHT RAIL OPEN HOUSE #2: If you didn’t get to the West Seattle open house on Tuesday, this one in Ballard (and the last one, downtown) has the same info, since they’re all about the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions. 6:30-8:30 pm, Leif Erikson Lodge. (2245 NW 57th St)

SAVING SALMON, SAVING ORCAS: West Seattle-based regional advocacy/awareness organization The Whale Trail invites you to C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) for an update on salmon and the whales who need them for survival. 7 pm; ticket info in our preview. (5612 California SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Tonight’s agenda includes an SDOT rep talking about the ongoing work at 59th/Admiral. 7 pm, Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

THERE’S MORE! Just check out our complete-calendar page … any time.