UPDATE: Helicopter, ground search after woman stabbed in White Center

February 13, 2018 8:11 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
8:11 PM: Thanks for the tips about Guardian One over White Center/South Delridge. We have a crew on the ground talking with deputies. So far, we’re told they are investigating an assault in WC. Will add other details when we get them.

8:28 PM: Just talked with KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Cindi West. She says a woman who works for a veterinary clinic in the 9800 block of 15th SW was stabbed and they were looking for her attacker. She apparently was attacked when she went out behind the clinic after thinking she heard someone crying. The attacker is described only as white, female, “skinny,” and possibly a transient. No one in custody so far.

9:25 PM: Sgt. West told us the victim was injured in the abdomen and arm but was in stable condition when taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Helicopter, ground search after woman stabbed in White Center"

  • george February 13, 2018 (8:33 pm)
    I hope the woman who was stabbed will be ok.

  • Julie February 13, 2018 (9:29 pm)
    This is awful. We take our animals to this vet. Kathleen is a friend of ours and her staff is amazing!! 

    This is where concern and compassion get you these days? You hear crying and go to possibly offer help and get stabbed?? Outside your workplace no less??

    They better track this skinny *#*%# down and lock her up!!

  • West4Life February 13, 2018 (10:04 pm)
    Hmmmm, skinny transient? Possible they wanted to break into the clinic for drugs? Don’t junkies get high of animal medicine too?

  • 1994 February 13, 2018 (10:18 pm)
    So sorry this happened to someone at the Dr Paulson’s office – they are really wonderful people and help with our critters. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured person! And I agree with the comment above about finding this skinny dangerous person. Very sad for all.

  • Amy February 13, 2018 (10:23 pm)
    We also take our fur kids to this vet and love everyone in the office. I just called and talked to them today. This breaks my heart.

  • Curate February 13, 2018 (10:27 pm)
    Absolutely awful! I adore everyone at this vet clinic and have been there many times. Prayers for quick healing, both physical and emotional.

  • R. Jackson February 13, 2018 (11:08 pm)
    We too take our pets to Cascade. I just hope the staffer makes a quick recovery. So  unfair.  Great staff, great place. We are totally upset to hear this.

  • Jon February 14, 2018 (12:24 am)
    That’s awful. We were on that block an hour before that took place. White Center at night is a scary and unpoliced place. Every business was super busy tonight, too. I hope she’s caught before she ends up killing someone just out and about.

    I was ambushed behind my workplace in a similar fashion; luckily, the guy missed me and my coworker with his shiv. Absolutely terrifying — especially when you don’t even know someone is there (in our case, it was in our fenced-off trash and recycling enclosure; guy jumped out from behind the canister at 5:30AM and just started swinging and stabbing at us).

    To the victim: if you consider any self-defense options, at the very least, invest in a nice, durable high-lumen flashlight (130+) so that you can at least blind someone temporarily. Don’t cheap out (quality lights run by between $70-200). 

    Look at the OLight and Klarus products on Amazon for good rechargeable defensive lights. Always have it in your hand on your way to your car, the door at work, et cetera. It can absolutely save your life.

    Beyond that, skip the “tasers” and the pepper spray. If it’s an option for you, I’d recommend a concealed carry permit, some defensive classes, a nice holster (I prefer AlienGear) and maybe consider looking at a Glock 43, SIG P365 (if you can find one — just came out), M&P Shield 2.0, or a Ruger LC9S — all of which have SKUs with what are commonly called “night sights” (tritium vials which glow in the dark). All of the models I’ve mentioned are extremely small and marketed heavily towards women or people with small hands and low tensile grip strength.  Many ranges will also “rent” these models for you to try before you buy. A gun counter might recommend something else, but I’d look at those, primarily. Tell them what your use is and they’ll help you pick ammunition.

    If you go that route, don’t be intimidated by societal / regional disapproval and don’t feel as though you can’t ask questions. There are also lots of great and helpful YouTube channels out there for this sort of thing (PersonalDefenseNetwork is a good one).

    Good luck in your recovery. Here’s hoping the cuts weren’t deep. Stay safe.

