FOLLOWUP: ‘Go For It, C & P Coffee’ crowdfunding campaign launched

(WSB file photo)

As reported here on Monday, the owner of the 5612 California SW site where C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) has been in business for 15 years has put it up for sale. The listing touts the 7,500-square-foot site as a “terrific development opportunity.” After an outpouring of support and ideas, C & P proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores have made their decision on what to do – and as part of it, they’ve just launched a crowdfunding campaign via GoFundMe. In addition to pursuing some funding this way, they tell us, “We are getting closer to being able to make an offer, but are still actively looking for investors to join us with the purchase of the property.” And as they explain on the new GoFundMe page:

We’ve started this fund with two goals in mind: First, to help collect enough for a down payment. Second, there are a lot of accompanying expenses — lawyers’ fees and other costs. We need help with those too.

Given more lead time, we might have been able to figure this out on our own. But we’ve been told that our landlord is looking at offers in three weeks.

Pete and I are forever changed by this moment. We have been overwhelmed with offers of love and support from a community that recognizes how very important it is to provide a place for life to happen. Our customers have become neighbors and friends, and they all feel this historic property belongs to them. It is place where couples have been married, children have had parties, memorial services have been held, art classes and book clubs form, local musicians gather to jam, community gardens are planted in the back yard and most importantly, people gather to talk to each other face to face!

In Seattle these days, this kind of place is disappearing.

If we are successful in our goal, Pete and I are dedicated and determined to giving back to this neighborhood that has so generously supported us. We are forever changed by your belief in us to be stewards of your second home. We want to continue doing what we do and share that journey with you.