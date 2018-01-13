West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

FOLLOWUP: ‘Go For It, C & P Coffee’ crowdfunding campaign launched

January 13, 2018 1:36 pm
|      16 COMMENTS
As reported here on Monday, the owner of the 5612 California SW site where C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) has been in business for 15 years has put it up for sale. The listing touts the 7,500-square-foot site as a “terrific development opportunity.” After an outpouring of support and ideas, C & P proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores have made their decision on what to do – and as part of it, they’ve just launched a crowdfunding campaign via GoFundMe. In addition to pursuing some funding this way, they tell us, “We are getting closer to being able to make an offer, but are still actively looking for investors to join us with the purchase of the property.” And as they explain on the new GoFundMe page:

We’ve started this fund with two goals in mind: First, to help collect enough for a down payment. Second, there are a lot of accompanying expenses — lawyers’ fees and other costs. We need help with those too.

Given more lead time, we might have been able to figure this out on our own. But we’ve been told that our landlord is looking at offers in three weeks.

Pete and I are forever changed by this moment. We have been overwhelmed with offers of love and support from a community that recognizes how very important it is to provide a place for life to happen. Our customers have become neighbors and friends, and they all feel this historic property belongs to them. It is place where couples have been married, children have had parties, memorial services have been held, art classes and book clubs form, local musicians gather to jam, community gardens are planted in the back yard and most importantly, people gather to talk to each other face to face!

In Seattle these days, this kind of place is disappearing.

If we are successful in our goal, Pete and I are dedicated and determined to giving back to this neighborhood that has so generously supported us. We are forever changed by your belief in us to be stewards of your second home. We want to continue doing what we do and share that journey with you.

The site owner is asking $1,250,000. In addition to being the home of C & P Coffee since 2003, the Craftsman home on the site has some history too, as a WSB commenter pointed out following our Monday report.

16 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 'Go For It, C & P Coffee' crowdfunding campaign launched"

  • Jon January 13, 2018 (2:30 pm)
    Reply

    That would be a shame to get another ugly, cheaply-built, Chinese Real Estate Apartment Building, at $1500 for a studio, in place of a unique small business.

    Good luck in your property acquisition attempt. You may even have some attorneys who frequent your shop and would work Pro bono publico.

    You might also want to ask at the register or have pamphlets succinctly (and inoffensively) explaining the situation to solicit possible donations to save the business.

    • My two cents ... January 13, 2018 (4:19 pm)
      Reply

      ” … Chinese Real Estate … ” ?!?!?  Really? Would it be better if it was Insert-Ethnic/Nationalist-Group?  

      Thanks for being … uhhh …. you can fill in the appropriate word.

      • WSB January 13, 2018 (5:59 pm)
        Reply

        We look up the property and project ownership for most things we report on and so far, it’s mostly local, occasionally out of state, very rarely out of the country (the ex-Alki Tavern site is one example). Can’t speak for the rest of the city.

  • contrarian January 13, 2018 (3:54 pm)
    Reply

    Am I the only one reading this story that is at all concerned about the rights of the property owner?  I personally find the comment “ they all feel this historic property belongs to them” to be somewhat disturbing, as does a number of the  assertions in the previous article’s comments that this property should be somewhat designated as historical.  Do people care, or even realize, that the property is an investment of someone’s?  At what point does the rights of this coffee shop supersede the rights of the property owner?  Can everyone please understand that this property does not belong to them or C&P, it belongs to the owner and they have a right to a return on their investment.  Would anyone else be OK with someone telling them what they could do with what could be this property owner’s retirement fund?  If the community, or C&P, wants to buy this property then do it, but do it at fair market value.  If enough funds can’t be raised then I would challenge the community to support C&P at a new location and bring the same sense of community to that location as well.  At the end of the day, does an old house really define the bonds that have been made there?  Please try to remember that the owners of the property are humans too, and that I’m guessing most commenting here wouldn’t be to appreciative of someone trying to dictate to them what they do with their investments, let alone judge them for it.  Also, am I missing something, are we talking about a non-profit or for-profit business here?  Maybe in addition to the GoFundMe they should turn the business into a Cooperative, seems like that would only be fair if other people are being asked to contribute…

    • Brian Hughes January 13, 2018 (4:25 pm)
      Reply

      A Go Fund Me campaign is a solution that reflects the interest of each side.  It’s pretty clear that it’s a choice to donate.  If you were asking for help paying medical expenses, you’re within your right to do so without becoming an indentured servant as part of the bargain.  Same thing here.  Donate or not, it’s your choice.
      That said, it’s worth it to us to have C&P and this terrific building stay a part of our neighborhood.  

    • My two cents ... January 13, 2018 (4:26 pm)
      Reply

      I agree — situations, background, motivations, factors are discarded by the various commentators. While it is nice to think that altruism is a universal norm, the reality is that most people are trying to make a living. Real estate is speculative – there is a risk/reward. Is there anything in the market to minimize/reduce the risk? No … 

      • WSB January 13, 2018 (5:06 pm)
        Reply

        I think some are misreading this. The business owners have decided to try to buy the property. They’re not asking for a discount price. They’re not asking their longtime landlord(s) to just hand it over. Community members wondered, when the news came out, how they could help. Some even suggested GoFundMe or Kickstarter, and so here it is. Crowdfunding is a fairly common thing to attempt these days, and it’s been attempted for far lesser things, and far greater sums. Before the online version of crowdfunding was created, people would put a jar on the counter, have bake sales, go door to door, whatever. This is just the 21st century version of that.

    • NSAlki January 13, 2018 (4:28 pm)
      Reply

      Very well put. 

      This seems wrong to me. The owner has the right to sell the property. That is the law of the land. If they don’t want to move they can buy it from the owner at market rate. It is a for profit business, not some noble community center.

    • Jaime Volker January 13, 2018 (4:39 pm)
      Reply

      How are the rights of the property owner actually being infringed here?  C&P isn’t asking for special treatment; they are going to put in a bid if they can raise the capital.  

      Aside from you taking comments section as prognostications, what’s the problem, exactly? 

  • Brian Hughes January 13, 2018 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    We love this place.  It’s a crucial part of our neighborhood.  We are happy to help out as much as we can.  Right now, it seems like money is needed most.  So we’d like to take a page out of the KEXP, KUOW, KNKX playbook and offer to match donations up to a cumulative total of $1,000.  That means that if you have $10, we’ll match your $10.  If you have $100, we’ll match that too… up to $1,000.  I wish we could do more, but this way may get people to donate who otherwise would be on the fence. 

    Honor system please.  If this message causes you to donate, email me at:

    brian.j.hughes(AT SIGN)gmail.com

    If you were going to donate anyway, then you’re awesome and you should do it!

  • Cameron Moores January 13, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Brian, that is so generous and kind … we are overwhelmed with the love and support of our neighbors!

  • TJ January 13, 2018 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    Jon was being straightforward My two cents. If someine is sensitive they can find something offensive in just about anything. Chinese real estate investment is overblown here, but still a legitimate concern. Maybe you were kidding

    • West Seattle since 1979 January 13, 2018 (7:39 pm)
      Reply

      Why not just say “foreign investors” then, instead of invoking a particular ethnicity or country?

      • S January 13, 2018 (8:11 pm)
        Reply

        Are Chinese apartment buildings uglier and more cheaply built than average? Not sure what Jon’s point was. 

  • Legacy January 13, 2018 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    Please do not comment unless you have been there and understand the context of this historic craftsman house with original tile fireplace and windows and a photo on the wall showing it with a horse and buggy out front. We have only one chance to save these gems that are part of the history of this town, as we all know they are disappearing right before our eyes. C&P is a truly special place — the people, the community and the building together are what make it worth preserving for the next generation. It would be amazing to see that happen in a way that benefits all.

  • sailorgrace76 January 13, 2018 (8:20 pm)
    Reply

    Because there actually are  a high rate of foreign Chinese real estate investors.  It’s actually factual, and should not be taken offense to. The comment was just about keeping real estate owned by local people, regardless of their backgrounds.

