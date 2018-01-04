Celebration of Life on Saturday for Captain Ray Armitstead, 1926-2017

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Captain Ray Armitstead. The obituary that his daughter sent to us this morning also turns out to be a followup on an incident reported here a month ago:

On December 5, 2017, WSB published a photo sent to you of a car on the sidewalk going up Glenn Way. In that car was my dad, Captain Ray S Armitstead. He was 91, born and raised in West Seattle.The EMT were able to get a pulse and took him to Harborview, where he passed away about an hour later. My mom always said he had an angel on his shoulder. That angel was with him in his 35 years at sea and there right to the very end. The police officer, who came to our door, said no citations will be issued, no one and nothing was hit. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, InaRuth, daughter Marybeth, son Daniel, daughters Martha and Joyce.

We’d like to invite any who knew him to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Dakota Place Park, 2 to 4 pm.