WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tan Honda Accord stolen in mid-move

December 6, 2017 7:51 pm
The photo and report are from Linda:

Some “POS” stole my niece’s car from in front of our house 12/5 late at night or 12/6 early morning – Merry Christmas. She was in the process of moving to my house from far away and still had several items still needing to be unloaded including: Social security cards, birth certificate, blankets, important legal papers, clothes, my great nieces backpack for school complete with school work and book from library, assorted goods and sundry. License #BFR9941, Tan, 1990 Honda Accord LX.

We will add the theft location when we hear back from Linda. Meantime, if you see this car, call 911. Police report #17-449471.

