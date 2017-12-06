WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tan Honda Accord stolen in mid-move

The photo and report are from Linda:

Some “POS” stole my niece’s car from in front of our house 12/5 late at night or 12/6 early morning – Merry Christmas. She was in the process of moving to my house from far away and still had several items still needing to be unloaded including: Social security cards, birth certificate, blankets, important legal papers, clothes, my great nieces backpack for school complete with school work and book from library, assorted goods and sundry. License #BFR9941, Tan, 1990 Honda Accord LX.