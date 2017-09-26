West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE WHOLE FOODS MARKET: ‘We are moving forward’ after all, company tells WSB

September 26, 2017 2:16 pm
 4755 Fauntleroy | West Seattle businesses

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

WSB has just confirmed that the West Seattle Whole Foods Market is back on.

WFM spokesperson Susan Livingston confirms that to WSB this afternoon via e-mail: “We are moving forward with our West Seattle location at The Whittaker and will share more information on timelines for the opening once details are finalized.”

We inquired today after seeing WFM featured in the graphic shown atop this story – it’s the latest online map of which businesses are going where at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor).

It’s been six months since the revelation that Whole Foods was backing out of West Seattle again, though its official statement at the time was that “Whole Foods Market has decided to delay indefinitely the opening of our West Seattle store.” The company overseeing the businesses in The Whittaker, Weingarten Realty, subsequently said that WF was working with it to find a replacement tenant.

Less than three months later came the news about Amazon buying Whole Foods. We tried multiple times after that – before and after the deal closed – to get a comment about whether the new ownership might lead WFM to reconsider the West Seattle store location; no reply.

Until now, the space has continued to be shown on the online Whittaker site map as available – you can see that in our August story about the signing of another tenant, Orangetheory Fitness. And then our routine check last night showed Whole Foods was back on the map – Weingarten pointed us to WFM for comment, and we just got the confirmation quoted above.

It’s been almost five years since Whole Foods was originally announced as the anchor tenant for The Whittaker (even before the mixed-use project got that name). That in turn was two years after WF announced it was no longer going into the project across the street that at the time was an inactive excavation site dubbed “The Hole,” since sold and finished as Spruce, with LA Fitness in the space where the grocery store was to be.

At The Whittaker, Whole Foods will join already-signed businesses T-Mobile (which is now open), BECU, MOD Pizza, CityMD, and Orangetheory Fitness. As spokesperson Livingston told us, there’s no timeline just yet – but we’ll continue to follow up. Before the March announcement, the company had told us two months earlier that it was expecting to open the store in summer 2018.

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WHOLE FOODS MARKET: 'We are moving forward' after all, company tells WSB"

  • My two cents ... September 26, 2017 (2:23 pm)
    Wait for it – wait for it –

    1. Wish PCC would have moved in there.

    2. Oh! Not another big box-chain-corporate entity

    3. There goes the neighborhood, this isn’t MY West Seattle

    4. Need more X, not Y

    5. We have too many grocery stores in West Seattle

    6. Will they have gluten free and/or vegetarian options?

    7. Will it be kid friendly?

    8. I will never shop X because of Y 

    This PSA was brought to you so additional time need not be spent on the usual responses.

    Glad to see that they have a business for that spot, hope things go well.

    • WSB September 26, 2017 (2:33 pm)
      Actually it might be more fun to discuss the various rumors that circulated about possible replacements before this. We heard supermarkets, department stores, pet-stuff stores … all moot now. – TR

    • Keith September 26, 2017 (2:42 pm)
      @ My Two Cents — how could you forget to mention Merlot?!?

    • P September 26, 2017 (2:44 pm)
      So true haha. I’m excited honestly

    • Erik September 26, 2017 (3:05 pm)
      You missed only one – “ I miss the old West Seattle guess it’s time to move”

  • MamaR September 26, 2017 (2:42 pm)
    Yes!!!! So excited! And thankful it’s not going to be Walmart. Not that I saw that happening, but still! 

  • sw September 26, 2017 (2:42 pm)
    Must have a lot of Amazon employees in West Seattle.

  • ktrapp September 26, 2017 (2:53 pm)
    I sense there may have been a more attractive lease offered to WF, after being unable to find a replacement anchor tenant.  There might have been lease concessions to the other tenants if they couldn’t fill that space by the time the other shops start to open, making the owners of the building a bit more willing to go back to Whole Foods with hat in hand.

  • Sue September 26, 2017 (2:54 pm)
    While I’m really excited about the prospect of Whole Foods opening there since it’s a block from my apartment, you’ll have to forgive me if I don’t get really excited about this until they actually open their doors. Twice before they’ve gotten us all excited about it and then it fell through. So call me a cynic,  but I won’t be believing it until they’re open.

  • WSFoodie September 26, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    All I want is a decent salad bar in WS.  This makes me happy!  Cautiously happy, since we’ve been here before (twice).  

  • Just September 26, 2017 (2:59 pm)
    T-mobile is now open at the Whitaker and BECU opens Oct 3

    • WSB September 26, 2017 (3:10 pm)
      In the story, I mention T-Mobile being open – we noticed that while driving by yesterday – and in last week’s story about the second-tower party, we mentioned they expected the other tenants to be open within a month or so (except MOD, which, as we noted this summer, is not expecting to be open until next June). Thanks! It’ll be interesting to see how soon they put up WFM signage – not long before the March announcement, they had filed for sign permits. – TR

  • Triangle Resident September 26, 2017 (3:02 pm)
    They got their cash infusion and full steam ahead.  Awesome for West Seattle.

  • coffeedude September 26, 2017 (3:13 pm)
    Was in the Lake Union WF last week, ICK.  They have changed the colors, and lighting.  When I got off the elevator I was blinded by the new harsh lighting.  Colors are WAY bright.  I did not like it one bit.  Plus the whole store had a different vibe.  Employees were helpful but seemed like they were unsure of what was happening with the company overall.  

  • Peeb September 26, 2017 (3:15 pm)
    SO EXCITED!!!!

  • Tim September 26, 2017 (3:16 pm)
    I love their buffet also and I don’t plan on pushing a shopping cart around the place. Now I can walk to QFC, Safeway, Trader Joes and now WF’s!!  

