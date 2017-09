(Osprey, photographed by Kersti Muul)Unique opportunities today/tonight - from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:'WELCOMING WEEK' AT YMCA: You're invited to the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) for

Unique options on the list for today/tonight - dog swim, seabird-survey training, two community meetings about perennially hot topics ... ... See MoreSee Less

Another thing about the return of the rain ... when it mixes with sun at day's end ... ... See MoreSee Less

UPDATE: Small exterior fire, out. SFD now pivoting to treating someone possibly injured/ill at the scene.



EARLIER: About the sirens: SFD headed to possible house fire in Gatewood. First units not seeing fire or smoke, though. Updating at this WSB link: westseattleblog.com/2017/09/sfd-full-response-for-possible-house-fire-in-gatewood/ ... See MoreSee Less