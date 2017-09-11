CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Another court appearance for Ryan Cox

As promised, we are continuing to follow the case of Ryan Cox, the repeat offender charged with stabbing a man in Gatewood a month ago. His first post-arraignment hearing was originally scheduled for last Friday; as he had done multiple times previously in early stages of the case, he refused to go to court, so a judge entered an order authorizing deputies to force him to appear today, if he tried refusing again, and court documents indicate a hearing was held this afternoon. Documents from the hearing indicate that Cox is seeking a trial rather than leaving the door open for a plea agreement, which is how a majority of cases are resolved. His trial date is tentatively set for October 23rd, depending on what happens at a case-status hearing on October 6th. Today’s court documents also say the prosecution is seeking a CrR 3.5 hearing in the meantime; according to state law, that’s a hearing generally held to rule on whether a defendant’s statements to law enforcement are admissible. Cox is charged with second-degree assault and remains in the King County Jail, held in lieu of $150,000 bail.