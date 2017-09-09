9 notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Dark-eyed junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday:

EARLY-RELEASE WEDNESDAYS BEGIN: Starting today, every Wednesday of the school year, Seattle Public Schools will be out 75 minutes early.

FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES … grown at the High Point Market Garden, available for purchase at the weekly farm stand next to it, 4-7 pm today. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

MARY’S PLACE OPEN HOUSE: The family shelter that opened next to the White Center Food Bank six months ago has an open house today – all welcome to visit, 5:30-7 pm. (8th SW/SW 108th)

DELRIDGE GROCERY BOARD MEETING: All welcome at the meeting of the board working to make the Delridge Grocery Cooperative store a reality, 6:30 pm at Cottage Grove Commons. Here’s our report on the coop’s recent “town hall” meeting. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

CLIMATE CHANGE: 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center:

Holy Rosary and Our Lady of Guadalupe parishes are co-sponsoring an evening with Jeff Renner called “Laudato Si: A Faithful Response to Climate Change.” Jeff, a member of Mary, Queen of Peace parish in Sammamish, will discuss the changes he’s observed in our climate during 38 years as chief meteorologist and science reporter with KING-TV in Seattle. He will also talk about the latest science and how it relates to Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Home.”

(3410 SW Myrtle)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA: First PTSA meeting of the year for Chief Sealth International High School, 7 pm in the Confucius Center on campus. (2600 SW Thistle)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, this month’s agenda is devoted to hot issues in Burien. (9131 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIVIA NIGHT: 8:30 pm, it’s the famous Wednesday night trivia at Talarico’s in The Junction. (4718 California SW)

