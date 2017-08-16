WEST SEATTLE CAR SHOW 2017: Last call for discount pre-registration!

(WSB photo from West Seattle Car Show 2016)

The 10th annual West Seattle Car Show is close – August 26th, one week from Saturday – and if you’re interested in being part of it, this is your last call for discount pre-registration, which is due this Friday. The show presented by West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive is set for 10 am-3 pm on the north side of South Seattle College, whose Automotive Technology program it supports. Here’s part of the plan for this year’s show, in addition to checking out the cool wheels on display:

This year we will have the State’s “Don’t Drip and Drive” campaign at the school, performing free leak inspections for visitors during the show hours, and ASA will be also hosting a “Lights on for Safety” event and performing exterior bulb checks and free replacement at the same time (in the auto program at the school). There are scheduled tours of several programs at the school, beer, wine, coffee and soft drinks available during the day in the Wine Academy (also hosting tours), along with kids’ activities. Food trucks will be announced soon! Live music from the Disco Cowboys, playing classic rock. Raffles and giveaways during the trophy ceremony.

That’ll be at 3; the show starts at 10. SCC is at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge.

P.S. WSB is again co-sponsoring the show; West Seattle Autoworks, Swedish Automotive, and South Seattle College are all WSB sponsors. It’s free to be a spectator, and bring a non-perishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can!