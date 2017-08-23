New executive director for Northwest Hope and Healing: Karyn Blasi Hellar

Another area nonprofit has announced a leadership change. From Northwest Hope and Healing, which assists breast- and gynecologic-cancer patients with everyday needs:

Please join us in wishing our Executive Director, Kristina Dahl, well as she transitions into a new position as a high school English teacher. Under Kristina’s leadership, NW Hope & Healing has grown, and more women than ever have been helped with our grants and healing baskets. We are sad to see her leave, but wish her all the best in her new endeavors.

We are excited to announce the selection of Karyn Blasi Hellar as our interim Executive Director. Karyn has served as Board President at NWHH, and is prepared to lead NWHH with enthusiasm, knowledge of the organization and our patients’ needs, and a commitment to our cause.

Karyn will be working with Kristina Dahl to seamlessly transition Executive Director leadership.

Karyn brings a wealth of experience to her new role. While managing breast imaging for Swedish Hospital, First Hill, she was asked to join the NWHH Board where she filled roles on the executive team as Board Chair and Vice Chair. Prior to her tenure at Swedish, for a decade she worked for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where she more recently managed the breast cancer program.

“I look forward to continuing to serve and partner with Seattle’s dynamic community in this new capacity,” remarks Karyn. “I am dedicated to supporting and developing NWHH because it provides vital resources to those in need, contributing to this region’s quality of life.”

Kristina’s last day was August 18th. Please join us in wishing her well in her new endeavors, and also in welcoming Karyn to her new role.