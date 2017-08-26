FOLLOWUP: Lauren Boilini and Jerome Leslie swim from Bremerton to Alki Point

(Photos by David Hutchinson)

How did you spend YOUR Saturday? Jerome Leslie and Lauren Boilini spent most of it in 55-degree Puget Sound, swimming ten and a half miles from Bremerton to Alki Point, where they emerged just after 4 pm:

According to the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association, they completed the “Amy Hiland Swim” – named after the woman who made history doing it in 1959 – in six hours and 11 minutes. They are part of the group of distance swimmers who train in Alki waters, and they were all smiles after arrival:

Almost a year ago, you might recall, Erika Norris became the first person to complete the Amy Hiland Swim in half a century. Thanks to one of Jerome and Lauren’s fellow Alki swimmers, Andrew Malinak, for letting us know about today’s swim (as previewed here last night) – he says it’s the locals’ last big one this season.