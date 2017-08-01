West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

78℉

UPDATE: House fire in Gatewood

August 1, 2017 7:23 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

7:23 PM: We’re on our way to the 3700 block of SW Thistle for a house-fire response. More to come.

7:25 PM: First firefighters to arrive say they’re seeing smoke from the basement, and that everyone is out OK.

7:31 PM: We’re just arriving. Thistle is blocked off by fire units west of 35th SW – and side streets are blocked by Night Out parties. Via radio exchanges, we’re hearing this is an “appliance fire” and it’s tapped. No injuries reported.

7:43 PM: Much of the initial big response is being dismissed, now that this is winding down. Neighbor Mike shared this video of the first SFD personnel on the scene:


You’ll notice all the smoke – ventilating the house was the last big task for firefighters.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire in Gatewood"

  • ~hockeywitch~ August 1, 2017 (7:28 pm)
    Lots of sirens passing by Morgan and 35th. Listening to scanner. They are saying all occupant are out and safe… Here come more sirens…

    Keep all involved safe.

  • KM August 1, 2017 (7:35 pm)
    Thanks as always for your quick reporting!

    • WSB August 1, 2017 (7:59 pm)
      We were on the other side of West Seattle (ironically since the fire is just a few blocks from our HQ) and heard all the sirens, which meant an immediate check of real-time 911 …

  • JEM August 1, 2017 (8:01 pm)
    The 22 is stuck at 39th and Thistle. Side street detours uncertain due to Night Out blockage.

