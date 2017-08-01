UPDATE: House fire in Gatewood

7:23 PM: We’re on our way to the 3700 block of SW Thistle for a house-fire response. More to come.

7:25 PM: First firefighters to arrive say they’re seeing smoke from the basement, and that everyone is out OK.

7:31 PM: We’re just arriving. Thistle is blocked off by fire units west of 35th SW – and side streets are blocked by Night Out parties. Via radio exchanges, we’re hearing this is an “appliance fire” and it’s tapped. No injuries reported.

7:43 PM: Much of the initial big response is being dismissed, now that this is winding down. Neighbor Mike shared this video of the first SFD personnel on the scene:

You’ll notice all the smoke – ventilating the house was the last big task for firefighters.