AT THE LIBRARY: Still space in free ‘Minecraft and Reading’ next 3 days

Today’s eclipse event was just one of many cool things at local Seattle Public Library branches, as often featured in our calendar and daily highlight lists. Dave at Southwest Library just e-mailed with the news that there’s still room for a Tuesday-Thursday kids’ program that he promises will be “great”:

Minecraft and Reading is a technology-based Reading/Art class. Students will use the widely popular Minecraft game to create artistic representations of popular storybook scenes. They learn technology skills, and hone their artistic sensibilities. They have opportunities to work collaboratively and to develop leadership skills through class presentations. This is a three-part series and will take place from 2:30-4 on Tuesday 8/22, Wednesday 8/23, and Thursday 8/24. Please call Southwest Library at 206-684-7455 to register. Online registration is closed, but registration is still possible.

The branch is at 9010 35th SW.

Dave Eicke

Children’s Librarian

Southwest Library