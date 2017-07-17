What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the vivid view of last night’s sunset. Can’t guarantee a rerun tonight, but here’s what we DO know will happen in the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

FREE LUNCHES FOR KIDS/TEENS: Three locations in our calendar, kids/teens welcome – noon Mondays-Thursdays at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW); 12:30 pm Mondays-Thursdays at High Point Library (35th SW/SW Raymond); 12:30 pm Mondays-Thursdays at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW)

DONATE BLOOD: 12:30 pm-3 pm drive at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction today – check here to see if there’s an appointment available. (40th SW/SW Edmunds)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Shirley” by Charlotte Bronte. (9010 35th SW)

WILDLIFE IN THE CITY: 6 pm at High Point Library, for kids 9-12. Details here, including how to call the branch to see if last-minute registration is available. Free. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: Third of four Mondays for the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s live event at Delridge Community Center Park – a chamber ensemble will perform for you in person at 7:30 pm, and then the sound system will switch to a live audio broadcast from Benaroya Hall at 8. Free; bring a chair, blanket, family, friends, neighbors, picnic, and enjoy the music. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

MORE ON OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR – see it here.