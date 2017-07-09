NEXT SUNDAY: 5th annual West Seattle ‘Mini-STP’ bicycle ride



(2016 ‘Mini-STP’ photo by Don Brubeck)

Next Sunday morning, you’re invited to join West Seattle Bike Connections and an all-ages group of bicyclists on the fifth annual West Seattle Mini-STP ride – from California/Seattle in North Admiral, south to California/Portland in Gatewood, and back north to WS Summer Fest in The Junction. If you haven’t heard of it before, the name is a nod to the STP ride between the cities of Seattle and Portland, which is also happening next weekend. But instead of 200 miles, this one covers 10 – and that’s if you ride all the way back to the starting line after visiting the festival. The ride starts at 9:15 am next Sunday (July 16th) – what you need to know to be part of it is all here.