WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-window-smashing rampage

June 4, 2017 11:47 am
More car-window vandalism – this time, at least 10 victims. That’s how many a police officer told us they had heard of, so far, when we went over to check out multiple reports of windows smashed on cars parked along the southbound side of 49th SW south of Admiral.

(Thanks to everyone who called, texted, and e-mailed about this.) We found nine of them, six of them between SW Forney and SW Hanford [map]. One neighbor whose car wasn’t affected told us it might have happened around 2 am, when he heard some kind of noise, but we talked to some of the victims and they said they didn’t hear or see anything until they went out to their cars this morning.

So far there’s no suspect description, and no word yet of any security video, so if you live in the area and have a camera focused on the street, check it if you haven’t already.

P.S. If you need to contact police and refer to this situation, there’s at least one police-report number already associated with this, according to Tweets by Beat – 17-199427.

  • JanS June 4, 2017 (12:15 pm)
    grrrrr

  • kt June 4, 2017 (12:16 pm)
    They hit side mirrors off of SW City View / SW 31st as well.

    • WSB June 4, 2017 (12:45 pm)
      Thanks – hope this is being reported to police too – I don’t see a call for it listed so far but Tweets by Beat lags by some hours depending on when reports are filed (or maybe reports were filed online).

  • H June 4, 2017 (1:02 pm)
    This is really crappy.

  • Alki Resident June 4, 2017 (1:06 pm)
    These punks need an old fashioned beat down. Like I mentioned before, this is an atrocity.

  • So Admiral June 4, 2017 (1:10 pm)
    This happened a block away from last year’s tire slashings.  

  • Just Wondering June 4, 2017 (1:48 pm)
    So sorry for all who were vandalized.   Were the windows broken by a rock that was thrown?

    • Mertlez June 4, 2017 (2:29 pm)
      I don’t know about the others, but there was no rock found when my window was smashed along Beach Drive 2 weeks ago. 

