WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-window-smashing rampage

More car-window vandalism – this time, at least 10 victims. That’s how many a police officer told us they had heard of, so far, when we went over to check out multiple reports of windows smashed on cars parked along the southbound side of 49th SW south of Admiral.

(Thanks to everyone who called, texted, and e-mailed about this.) We found nine of them, six of them between SW Forney and SW Hanford [map]. One neighbor whose car wasn’t affected told us it might have happened around 2 am, when he heard some kind of noise, but we talked to some of the victims and they said they didn’t hear or see anything until they went out to their cars this morning.

So far there’s no suspect description, and no word yet of any security video, so if you live in the area and have a camera focused on the street, check it if you haven’t already.

P.S. If you need to contact police and refer to this situation, there’s at least one police-report number already associated with this, according to Tweets by Beat – 17-199427.