FOLLOWUP: Sweep begins at unauthorized RV camp in east West Seattle

June 1, 2017 1:57 pm
Carrying out a plan first reported here last Thursday, the city is clearing the 2nd Avenue SW site [map] that has been an unauthorized RV encampment for three weeks. “Move along to where?” is the question that dozens of people have been asking at the site they call “Camp Sanctuary“; pull back from the trailer, and you’ll see police vehicles, with the SPD-led Navigation Team there to offer options.

The Southwest Precinct’s point person on homelessness-related issues, Community Police Team Officer Todd Wiebke, was there when we stopped by around noon; unlike the recently cleared area under the West Seattle Bridge, this is in the SW Precinct’s jurisdiction.

Officer Wiebke told us that while those on the site were warned last week that they, their vehicles, and belongings would be removed today, they have until tomorrow to clear out.

The original announcement of the campers’ arrival said they had been swept from parking spots in SODO; the city contended that it wasn’t a sweep, it was parking-rule enforcement. As for this site, a state-owned parcel adjacent to city land where tent camps have been evicted before, the city says WSDOT intends to use it soon as a staging area for summer work on I-5. We’ll check back tomorrow.

SIDE NOTE: Officer Wiebke’s been writing publicly for a while about his work. His occasional posts are also now being featured on WSB; the latest is in our Forum.

  • M June 1, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    Many campers are back under Spokane street…where they don’t have it fenced off.  There’s at least 40 plus tents by 1st and Spokane next to cars sitting at the stop light from the 1st ave down ramp.  There’s more to the east. I reported it in and the city isn’t doing anything about it.  Initially they said they did the sweep to prevent more fires.  It defeats that purpose if they don’t enforce it.

  • wssz June 1, 2017 (2:59 pm)
    Really glad to see this homeless camp being cleared out. Allowing people to set up encampments like this anywhere there’s space is absolutely not a solution. The canisters of propane are just one of many reasons. Public safety must come first.  

  • I. Ponder June 1, 2017 (3:14 pm)
    Where have people gone who were previously living in un-authorized encampments?

    • North of Admiral June 1, 2017 (4:31 pm)
      Look along the ramp from I-90 westbound onto I-5 South and you will see dozens of campers. They likely moved from the cloverleaf that was cleared a couple weeks ago. Yesterday a lady was next to the road tweaking beyond belief. Must have gotten her fix. 

  • North of Admiral June 1, 2017 (4:33 pm)
    Just drove Harbor Ave from the bridge to the Water Taxi. Counted 9 RVs and one camper back pickup. 

    Its been hovering around 9 for months but curious if that is about to increase. 

