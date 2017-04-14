West Seattle development: 3050 Avalon Way site work; updates on projects going to Southwest Design Review Board

West Seattle development notes:

3050 SW AVALON WAY: More than nine months after a building permit was issued for a microhousing project at 3050 SW Avalon Way, the site is being cleared (the view above is from the alley on the north side of the site, looking south to Avalon). Last time we mentioned this site was when it was put up for sale in early 2016 (though its ownership has not changed, according to county records); before that, the microhousing proposal for the site – 104 units clustered around 14 shared kitchens – had been challenged by a neighborhood group, whose appeal was dismissed in October of 2015.

Also in development watch:

WHAT’S COMING UP AT DESIGN REVIEW: The schedule for the Southwest Design Review Board this spring just keeps getting busier. All of the following meetings are at their usual spot, the Sisson Building/Senior Center, 4217 SW Oregon.

First, the packet for next Thursday’s 6:30 pm review of 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW [map] is now on the city website in PDF (91 MB). This is the 7-story, 108-unit, 103-offstreet-parking-space mixed-use project on the site that formerly held the Capitol Loans pawn shop.

Also on the SWDRB agenda next Thursday (April 20th), at 8 pm, the next look at 4220 SW 100th in Arbor Heights [map], now described as eight townhouses and one live-work unit, with eight offstreet parking spaces. The design packet is here in PDF (46 MB).

We mentioned last month that the SWDRB will see 1250 Alki SW [map], now much-downsized to ~44 units, at 6:30 pm May 4th (here’s the official notice). An 8 pm review has been added for that night, for 4800 40th SW [map], which we mentioned a year ago had “re-activated for redevelopment”; the new proposal is described (here’s the official notice) as a 4-story mixed-use building with “63 apartment units, 4 live-work units, and retail at street level” plus 44 offstreet-parking spaces.

And for May 18th, the first look at 4417 42nd SW [map] is scheduled at 6:30 pm. We first told you about the early-stage proposal for this project back in December; it’s now described as a “4-story apartment building containing 58 units and 4 live-work units” with 29 offstreet-parking spaces.