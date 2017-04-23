WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Roxhill Park robbery; possible package-theft evidence

Two Crime Watch notes tonight:

ROXHILL PARK ROBBERY: This is from the online SPD files – one of the few incidents in the past week with a narrative added in the publicly visible system; we noticed it while checking those files tonight. The report says a 14-year-old boy was robbed of his phone, wallet, and other items in a “wooded area” of the park shortly before 6 pm Tuesday (April 18th). The victim told police he and two others were walking in the park when they crossed paths with a group of a half-dozen or so other teenage boys. Two of them pushed the victim to the ground and started hitting him while demanding his belongings. He told police one looked like a former schoolmate of his and described him as Hispanic, male, teens, heavyset, about 5-8 to 5-10, no clothing description, while saying the other robber/attacker was black, male, teens, 200-210 pounds, 5-8 to 5-10, short hair, gray coat, blue jeans. No arrests were reported; SFD medics treated the victim for injuries described in the police report as a black eye and lip laceration.

PACKAGE THEFT? Amy in High Point found torn-open, empty Amazon Prime packaging on the sidewalk near her home, addressed to someone about three blocks away:

That’s about half the box, which was inelegantly torn open, raising Amy’s suspicions; the other half has the recipient’s full name and address. Nothing inside by the time Amy found it. The recipient’s initials are AA. If that’s you and you’re missing a package – let us know (bonus if you have a police report # – this might be matchable as evidence).