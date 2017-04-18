West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating multiple gunfire incidents overnight

April 18, 2017 9:58 am
Many questions this morning about overnight gunfire incidents, so we asked SPD for report summaries first thing this morning, and here’s what we have so far. No injuries reported in any of these:

10 PM, 28TH/DAKOTA: “Officers met with victim who said he was sitting in his parked car when he heard his window break, but didn’t hear a gunshot. There appeared to be a hole in the rear passenger side window. Officers searched but did not locate any shell casings or bullet fragments.”

1 AM, 2100 BLOCK OF SW HOLDEN: “Just before 1:00 am. officers responded to report of several gunshots … Officers searched the area but did not locate anything, and there was only one caller reporting the shots. Shortly after 2:00 am, a homeowner about a half-block away called 911 to report that their house had been struck by gunfire. Officers located several .40 caliber shell casings in the street. Three vehicles were struck and the house had damage from three rounds.”

2:20 AM, 26TH/DAKOTA: “Officers found a parked car that had its rear driver’s-side window shot with either small caliber or pellet. This was two blocks away from an earlier call with similar damage. Officers did an area check but did not locate any suspects.”

4:25 AM, 4100 BLOCK DELRIDGE WAY SW: “911 received multiple calls of shots fired (and) reported property damage to homes. Officers responded and contacted the residents of one of the houses that had multiple bullet holes. The residents stated that they had no idea why their house was targeted. Officers located multiple spent shell casings of various calibers in the street. Those casings were photographed and collected for evidence. Fortunately there were no reported injuries. The Gang Unit has been notified and will be handling the followup investigation.”

We sent a crew to look for any obvious signs of damage, but didn’t see any; if any happened where you live, and you have a photo, editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks.

P.S. As mentioned in our daily preview, tonight happens to be the monthly West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 7 pm, and it always includes a chance to ask police about specific incidents and/or bring up neighborhood concerns.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating multiple gunfire incidents overnight"

  • JHC April 18, 2017 (10:10 am)
    I was up getting ready for work at 4:25 and heard the gunshots. Sounded like fireworks. 

  • jason pitt April 18, 2017 (10:13 am)
    Twice last night my family was awoken by gun fire…from these reports it appears that someone was shooting in our neighborhood over the course of literally 7 hours and the police weren’t able to do anything?  This is outrageous.

  • annaeileen April 18, 2017 (10:35 am)
    I live by 2:20 and 4:25 AM incidences and the gunfire was rapid fire fast so it was hard for me to know what it was.   It was eerily quiet after both incidences.  It’s even scarier to see how many incidences happened so close together last night.  The past few weeks there have been other shootings around King County and I hope between the County and various city police, they can be more present at areas that have issues.   I wanted to see Ichiro play tonight but the crime prevention meeting is more important.  There are too many innocent people living by these targeted areas so any of us to feel safe. 

  • Alki Resident April 18, 2017 (10:48 am)
    After that kid was gunned down on Ambaum the other nite at the AM/PM, I read that multiple gang members had just been released like the day before that and they’re out claiming their turf. 

    Dear Gang Members

    This is actually OUR turf not yours. We work and pay taxes. You clearly don’t. Get a life. 

    • WSB April 18, 2017 (10:56 am)
      The North Highline UAC (community council for White Center and vicinity) was supposed to have a KCSO detective talking about gangs and graffiti this month, and though he canceled at the last minute, the storefront deputy who regularly briefs NHUAC said (from our story on White Center Now):

      “We’ve had a lot of shootings in the past two months … 6 in the White Center area in the past month … There are two gangs who are going at it, one lives in Burien, one lives in South Park, and they have been shooting each other up from Lynnwood to Kent.” Part of the problem, he says, is that “gangsters” who have long been in prison are now getting out. By shootings, he meant shots-fired, no-injury cases as well as ones where someone was hit.

      The meeting was on April 6th.

