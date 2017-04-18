WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating multiple gunfire incidents overnight

Many questions this morning about overnight gunfire incidents, so we asked SPD for report summaries first thing this morning, and here’s what we have so far. No injuries reported in any of these:

10 PM, 28TH/DAKOTA: “Officers met with victim who said he was sitting in his parked car when he heard his window break, but didn’t hear a gunshot. There appeared to be a hole in the rear passenger side window. Officers searched but did not locate any shell casings or bullet fragments.”

1 AM, 2100 BLOCK OF SW HOLDEN: “Just before 1:00 am. officers responded to report of several gunshots … Officers searched the area but did not locate anything, and there was only one caller reporting the shots. Shortly after 2:00 am, a homeowner about a half-block away called 911 to report that their house had been struck by gunfire. Officers located several .40 caliber shell casings in the street. Three vehicles were struck and the house had damage from three rounds.”

2:20 AM, 26TH/DAKOTA: “Officers found a parked car that had its rear driver’s-side window shot with either small caliber or pellet. This was two blocks away from an earlier call with similar damage. Officers did an area check but did not locate any suspects.”

4:25 AM, 4100 BLOCK DELRIDGE WAY SW: “911 received multiple calls of shots fired (and) reported property damage to homes. Officers responded and contacted the residents of one of the houses that had multiple bullet holes. The residents stated that they had no idea why their house was targeted. Officers located multiple spent shell casings of various calibers in the street. Those casings were photographed and collected for evidence. Fortunately there were no reported injuries. The Gang Unit has been notified and will be handling the followup investigation.”

We sent a crew to look for any obvious signs of damage, but didn’t see any; if any happened where you live, and you have a photo, editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks.

P.S. As mentioned in our daily preview, tonight happens to be the monthly West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 7 pm, and it always includes a chance to ask police about specific incidents and/or bring up neighborhood concerns.