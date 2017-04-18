UPDATE: Two crashes in Arbor Heights



(35th/108th crash – photo by Brent Lindblom)

3:32 PM: Big Seattle Fire “heavy rescue” response is on the way to 35th SW/SW 108th in Arbor Heights. More to come.

3:36 PM: Per scanner, the person in the vehicle is OK and the response is being downsized.

3:48 PM: SFD is also at the scene of another Arbor Heights crash, 39th/98th, and we’ll have our crew check on that one too.

4 PM: Thanks to Brent Lindblom for sending a photo from 35th/108th, added above. (He talked to the driver before authorities arrived and says, “He apparently had a dizzy spell and hit the light post.”) Our crew also has briefly stopped there and verified that the driver was not hurt; the road will be clear once the truck is towed. We’re on the way now to the other crash scene.

4:10 PM: Two cars collided at 39th/98th, and a woman had to be extricated from the Toyota in the photo above, we’ve been told at the scene. She was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.