West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

56℉

UPDATE: Two crashes in Arbor Heights

April 18, 2017 3:32 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(35th/108th crash – photo by Brent Lindblom)

3:32 PM: Big Seattle Fire “heavy rescue” response is on the way to 35th SW/SW 108th in Arbor Heights. More to come.

3:36 PM: Per scanner, the person in the vehicle is OK and the response is being downsized.

3:48 PM: SFD is also at the scene of another Arbor Heights crash, 39th/98th, and we’ll have our crew check on that one too.

4 PM: Thanks to Brent Lindblom for sending a photo from 35th/108th, added above. (He talked to the driver before authorities arrived and says, “He apparently had a dizzy spell and hit the light post.”) Our crew also has briefly stopped there and verified that the driver was not hurt; the road will be clear once the truck is towed. We’re on the way now to the other crash scene.

4:10 PM: Two cars collided at 39th/98th, and a woman had to be extricated from the Toyota in the photo above, we’ve been told at the scene. She was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Two crashes in Arbor Heights"

  • bergman April 18, 2017 (4:14 pm)
    Reply

    How do so many people roll their cars on residential streets? Its truly amazing how often it happens. 

    • Gatewood April 18, 2017 (4:30 pm)
      Reply

      It has been happening for years around here, I don’t understand it either.  

    • Beto April 18, 2017 (4:34 pm)
      Reply

      I always wonder the same thing.  How can these accidents happen on 30 mph roads?  

  • HelperMonkey April 18, 2017 (4:33 pm)
    Reply

    I’ll guarantee that second wreck happened because the majority of people in AH have no idea how uncontrolled intersections work. Every day I stop at the various uncontrolled intersections while someone just flies through, blissfully unaware of their surroundings. Uncontrolled intersections should be treated as 4-way stops – not “I’m going faster/east/west/north/south so I have the right of way” No sympathy here. Learn to drive or take the bus. I’ll continue to stop at every uncontrolled i/s in AH, screw the rest of ya. 

  • Former Mayor of Alki April 18, 2017 (5:01 pm)
    Reply

    Pretty sure 35th is 30 MPH, while others like 98th and 100th are 25, though people treat it like 40

  • Jay Koster April 18, 2017 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    I’m more curious about the dizzy spells. This is now the second (maybe third?) time I’ve read here in the blog about someone getting dizzy just before an accident.

    What the heck is going on? 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann