West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

64℉

UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ response for 20th/Holden crash

April 16, 2017 8:06 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(Added: WSB photo)

8:06 AM: Thanks for the texts/calls. Seattle Fire has sent a big “heavy rescue” response to 20th/Holden [map]. More to come.

8:10 AM: Most of the units have been canceled. Caller says a vehicle went into someone’s yard. Our crew will be there shortly to find out.

8:24 AM: Added a photo. We’re told the driver kept going west at 20th/Holden where the road itself stops for a slope, just north of the stairway, and landed in a parking area by some residences downslope. He was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.

Share This

7 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Heavy rescue' response for 20th/Holden crash"

  • Rick April 16, 2017 (9:03 am)
    Reply

    I think West Seattle has some kind of a vehicle vortex going on.

  • ACG April 16, 2017 (9:58 am)
    Reply

    Another crazy crash over by the ferry dock on a residential street near the sharp curve where SW Wildwood meets Fauntleroy. Police were there. Maybe driver tried to navigate the curve too fast?

    • WSB April 16, 2017 (11:27 am)
      Reply

      If that was today, it’s not on the 911 log, so no injuries; no texts or calls either.

      • ACG April 16, 2017 (12:13 pm)
        Reply

        We just had a quick glance of it at around 9:15 as we drove by. We were in a rush to get to the Original Bakery for doughnuts and coffee- doughnuts outweighed our curiosity to stop. :-)

        There were 2 squad cars there, but no medics. So I think everyone is okay. Luckily it was off the main thoroughfare so traffic wasn’t impacted. 

  • Archie April 16, 2017 (10:49 am)
    Reply

    If I’m remembering that spot correctly, the driver must have just blown through the barrier at that turn, Dukes Of Hazzard style, and flown 50+ feet through the air to land in the parking area downslope.

    Good morning neighbors.

    • WestSeattleSteve April 16, 2017 (11:33 am)
      Reply

      I doubt they flew very far. That hill is so steep there would be no stopping until you get to the bottom.

    • Alan April 16, 2017 (12:41 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, there is a barrier there and it is signed as a 15mph corner. You look over the top of the house from 28th, which gives you an idea of the drop. It must have been terrifying. You can see the street-end and signs from a block away. I’m assuming the barrier slowed the movement enough that they didn’t actually fly, else they would certainly have ended up rolling into the house. 

      Maybe the person had a medical emergency before the accident. With pedestrian stairs at the end of Holden, as well as the potential for an oncoming car or someone in the driveway below, it is just fortunate that nobody was killed. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann