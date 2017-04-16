UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ response for 20th/Holden crash



(Added: WSB photo)

8:06 AM: Thanks for the texts/calls. Seattle Fire has sent a big “heavy rescue” response to 20th/Holden [map]. More to come.

8:10 AM: Most of the units have been canceled. Caller says a vehicle went into someone’s yard. Our crew will be there shortly to find out.

8:24 AM: Added a photo. We’re told the driver kept going west at 20th/Holden where the road itself stops for a slope, just north of the stairway, and landed in a parking area by some residences downslope. He was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.