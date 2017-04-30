HAPPENING NOW: Rajaa Gharbi’s West Seattle gallery-opening reception

Artist Rajaa Gharbi has lived in West Seattle for seven years and has just opened her own gallery north of The Junction, upstairs at 4425 41st SW, where her grand-opening reception is happening right now, until 7 tonight.

Gharbi explained that she had noticed West Seattle had no solo-artist galleries – and the time seemed right to open her own. She is a much-honored poet as well as visual artist – as you’ll see in her biography – and a trailblazer, including having been the first Tunisian woman (she was born and raised in Tunisia) to work as a salaried marionettist, and the “first North African English-language poet in the United States to have been published and awarded public funding for literary work.” She told us she is still settling on official gallery hours, but you can definitely go until 7 tonight – as noted in our West Seattle Sunday preview, some of her framed prints are on sale during the opening as a benefit for K-Love 4 Art.