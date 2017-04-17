‘COUCH TO DASH’: Train for Loop the ‘Lupe with West Seattle Runner

Going to run/walk the 5K at Loop the ‘Lupe on June 4th? Get ready with a free “couch to dash” training program announced by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – starting next week. From WSR’s Lori McConnell:

Description:

• A P3|Running RRCA Certified coach-led group run from West Seattle Runner on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 pm and Saturdays at 8 am. There will be a schedule for those who will use a run/walk program and one for those who are running the whole way

• Along with a 6-week training schedule, there will be a Running 101 clinic that will cover injury prevention, running form, shoes and gear 101, and mental training.

When:

• April 24th-June 4th

• The Program starts from West Seattle Runner on Wednesday, April 26th. Meet your fellow participants and others from the Seattle running community!

This is a free program as part of our dedication to community service. All we ask is that you register or donate for Loop the ‘Lupe, as it supports programs that many benefit from on their quest to stay active.

Questions: Email lori@westseattlerunner.com

To register for the training program: Email lori@westseattlerunner.com

To find out more about custom coaching programs, go here.